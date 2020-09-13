14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. September 13, 2020, there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 12 are PCR cases and 2 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,448
Active cases: 611
Currently hospitalized: 18

Female48HispanicRunnels CountyPCR
Male75HispanicSutton CountyPCR
Male18UnknownHoward CountyPCR
Female48whiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Male4HispanicTGCPCR
Female22HispanicTGCPCR
Female15whiteTGCPCR
Male34HispanicTGCPCR
Female18BlackTGCPCR
Female92whiteTGCPCR
Female16whiteTGCPCR
Female15whiteTGCPCR
Female67HispanicTGCAntigen
Female49whiteTGCAntigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

