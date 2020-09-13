14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:00 P.M. September 13, 2020, there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 12 are PCR cases and 2 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,448
Active cases: 611
Currently hospitalized: 18
|Female
|48
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Male
|75
|Hispanic
|Sutton County
|PCR
|Male
|18
|Unknown
|Howard County
|PCR
|Female
|48
|white
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Male
|4
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|18
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|92
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|16
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|67
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|49
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
