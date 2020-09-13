14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. September 13, 2020, there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 12 are PCR cases and 2 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,448

Active cases: 611

Currently hospitalized: 18

Female 48 Hispanic Runnels County PCR Male 75 Hispanic Sutton County PCR Male 18 Unknown Howard County PCR Female 48 white Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Male 4 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 22 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 15 white TGC PCR Male 34 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 18 Black TGC PCR Female 92 white TGC PCR Female 16 white TGC PCR Female 15 white TGC PCR Female 67 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 49 white TGC Antigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

