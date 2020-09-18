14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. September 18, 2020, there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 8 are PCR cases and 6 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,536
Currently hospitalized: 13
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|70
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|14
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|39
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|64
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|68
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen