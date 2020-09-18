14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. September 18, 2020, there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 8 are PCR cases and 6 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,536

Currently hospitalized: 13

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male70UnknownTGCPCR
Male63HispanicTGCPCR
Female14WhiteTGCPCR
Female19HispanicTGCPCR
Male63HispanicTGCPCR
Male39BlackTGCPCR
Female36HispanicTGCPCR
Female53HispanicTGCPCR
Male60HispanicTGCAntigen
Female64HispanicTGCAntigen
Female68WhiteTGCAntigen
Male40UnknownTGCAntigen
Female19WhiteTGCAntigen
Female34HispanicTGCAntigen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

