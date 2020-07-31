135 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of July 31, 2020, there are 135 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 116 of those are PCR cases and there are 19 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,310

Active monitoring: 824

Currently hospitalized: 54







Since our last report on July 29, we have released 102 (91 cases and 11 contacts of cases). There are 144 pending tests between Shannon Medical Center and San Angelo Community Medical Center.

We received 65 PCR positive test results from two nursing homes in Tom Green: Arbor Terrace Healthcare Center and Regency House. We will not be receiving any additional demographic information about these cases. These positive test results are included in today’s total positive count.

Arbor Terrace: 53 positive PCR; 126 negative PCR

Regency House: 12 positive PCR; 86 negative PCR

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.