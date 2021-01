131 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:30 p.m. January 3 , 2021, there are 131 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 18 PCR cases and 113 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 13,137

Active cases: 2,150

Currently hospitalized: 115





COVID-19 Demographic List

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 18 White Montague PCR Male 69 White Val Verde PCR Male 96 White TGC PCR Male 82 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 64 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 26 White TGC PCR Female 99 White TGC PCR Male 69 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 94 White TGC PCR Male 74 White TGC PCR Male 74 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 82 White TGC PCR Female 62 Unknown TGC PCR Female 66 White TGC PCR Male 81 White TGC PCR Female 45 White TGC PCR Female 49 White TGC PCR Female 34 White TGC PCR Male 66 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 82 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 24 White TGC Antigen Male 41 White TGC Antigen Male 46 White TGC Antigen Female 39 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 30 White Coleman Antigen Male 57 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 52 White TGC Antigen Female 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 70 White TGC Antigen Female 78 White TGC Antigen Female 28 White TGC Antigen Male 81 White TGC Antigen Female 55 White TGC Antigen Female 51 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 48 White TGC Antigen Female 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 51 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 28 White TGC Antigen Male 81 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 48 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 48 White TGC Antigen Female 27 White TGC Antigen Female 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 60 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 56 White TGC Antigen Male 30 White TGC Antigen Female 45 White Irion Antigen Female 33 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 29 White TGC Antigen Female 5 White TGC Antigen Female 43 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 48 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 39 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 10 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 76 White TGC Antigen Male 41 White TGC Antigen Female 61 White TGC Antigen Female 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 51 White Out of state Antigen Male 45 White TGC Antigen Female 6 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 72 White TGC Antigen Male 83 White TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 55 White TGC Antigen Female 34 White TGC Antigen Male 64 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 53 White Runnels Antigen Female 65 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 82 White TGC Antigen Male 42 White TGC Antigen Female 34 White TGC Antigen Female 50 White TGC Antigen Female 28 White TGC Antigen Female 55 White TGC Antigen Male 75 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 72 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 28 Black TGC Antigen Male 57 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 65 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 69 White TGC Antigen Male 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 39 White TGC Antigen Female 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 46 Unknown Sutton Antigen Male 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 77 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 34 White TGC Antigen Female 52 White TGC Antigen Female 42 White TGC Antigen Female 46 Hispanic Coke Antigen Female 55 Other TGC Antigen Female 54 Hispanic Edwards Antigen Female 35 White TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 32 White TGC Antigen Male 39 Hispanic Coke Antigen Female 39 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 65 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 54 White TGC Antigen Female 54 White TGC Antigen Female 82 Hispanic Val Verde Antigen Female 53 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 58 White Glasscock Antigen Female 49 White TGC Antigen Female 58 White Runnels Antigen Female 35 White TGC Antigen Male 6 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 50 Asian TGC Antigen Female 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 26 White TGC Antigen Female 79 White TGC Antigen Female 57 White TGC Antigen Male 33 White Coleman Antigen Female 73 White TGC Antigen Male 78 White TGC Antigen Female 39 White Out of state Antigen Male 62 Hispanic TGC Antigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information. We will bring you updates here as they are announced.

