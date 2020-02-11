1,300 San Angelo students enjoy “The Queen’s Cartoonists” performance at the Murphey Performance Hall

The performance was the San Angelo Performing Art Center's largest music education performance.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 1,300 San Angelo students enjoyed a musical performance on Monday at the Murphey Performance Hall.

“The Queen’s Cartoonists” is the name of a group of musicians from Queens, NY. They perform songs found in all classic cartoons.

Today, students learned about the instruments the group uses and how they compose their music.

It’s a program that’s a collaboration between the San Angelo Performing Arts Center and Concho Valley school districts for music education.

“SAISD is committed to making well-rounded students. This is part of being a well-rounded student. We’re very excited about the partnership and about the performance,” said Tiffany Huebner, Director of Advanced Academics and Fine Arts for the San Angelo Independent School District.

The program is also intended to show students that they can have great musical experiences locally.

“You don’t have to drive out of San Angelo to be professional musicians. They can be anything they want to be and do anything they want to do here in their hometown,” said Berkeley Puckitt, Executive Director for the San Angelo Performing Arts Center.

“The Queen’s Cartoonists” will have a concert for the general public at 7:30 p.m. at the Murphey Performance Hall on Monday evening.