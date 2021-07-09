13 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 for today, July 9, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.
The full report is below:
July 9, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 17,001
Active cases: 47
Currently hospitalized: 5
New positives for today: 13
Informe COVID-19 del 9 de julio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 17001
Casos activos: 47
Actualmente hospitalizados: 5
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 13
|Male
|1
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|71
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|73
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|71
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|65
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|47
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|44
|Unknown
|Harris
|Antigen