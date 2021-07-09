13 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 for today, July 9, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.

The full report is below:

July 9, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 17,001

Active cases: 47

Currently hospitalized: 5

New positives for today: 13

Informe COVID-19 del 9 de julio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 17001

Casos activos: 47

Actualmente hospitalizados: 5

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 13









