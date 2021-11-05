13 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Friday, November 5, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, November 5, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 5, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 5, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 5, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,994
Active cases: 128
Currently hospitalized: 18
New positives: 13
New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 5 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24994

Casos activos: 128

Actualmente hospitalizados: 18

Nuevos positivos: 13

Nuevas muertes: 0

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male46WhiteTGCPCR
Female71WhiteTGCPCR
Female61WhiteTGCPCR
Female22WhiteTGCPCR
Male23OtherTGCPCR
Female37HispanicTGCPCR
Female63HispanicTGCPCR
Female19OtherTGCAntigen
Male3WhiteTGCAntigen
Female12HispanicTGCAntigen
Male4HispanicTGCAntigen
Male75WhiteTGCAntigen
Female43WhiteTGCAntigen

