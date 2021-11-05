13 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Friday, November 5, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, November 5, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 5, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 5, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 5, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,994

Active cases: 128

Currently hospitalized: 18

New positives: 13

New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 5 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24994 Casos activos: 128 Actualmente hospitalizados: 18 Nuevos positivos: 13 Nuevas muertes: 0