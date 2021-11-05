13 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Friday, November 5, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, November 5, 2021.
The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
November 5, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,994
Active cases: 128
Currently hospitalized: 18
New positives: 13
New deaths: 0
Informe COVID-19 del 5 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24994
Casos activos: 128
Actualmente hospitalizados: 18
Nuevos positivos: 13
Nuevas muertes: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|46
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|71
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|61
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|3
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|4
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|75
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|White
|TGC
|Antigen