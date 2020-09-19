13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M., September 19, 2020, there are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 9 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,549

Active cases: 169

Currently hospitalized: 17

Male 85 white McCulloch County PCR Male 89 white Runnels County PCR Male 80 white Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Male 16 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 78 white TGC PCR Female 19 white TGC PCR Female 12 white TGC PCR Female 71 white TGC PCR Male 65 Black TGC PCR Male 20 white Williamson County Antigen Male 18 Unknown McLennan County Antigen Male 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 48 Hispanic TGC Antigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

