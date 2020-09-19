13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M., September 19, 2020, there are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 9 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,549
Active cases: 169
Currently hospitalized: 17

Male85whiteMcCulloch CountyPCR
Male89whiteRunnels CountyPCR
Male80whiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Male16HispanicTGCPCR
Male78whiteTGCPCR
Female19whiteTGCPCR
Female12whiteTGCPCR
Female71whiteTGCPCR
Male65BlackTGCPCR
Male20whiteWilliamson CountyAntigen
Male18UnknownMcLennan CountyAntigen
Male34HispanicTGCAntigen
Female48HispanicTGCAntigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

