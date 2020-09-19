13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:00 P.M., September 19, 2020, there are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 9 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,549
Active cases: 169
Currently hospitalized: 17
|Male
|85
|white
|McCulloch County
|PCR
|Male
|89
|white
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Male
|80
|white
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Male
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|78
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|12
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|71
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|65
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20
|white
|Williamson County
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|Unknown
|McLennan County
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
