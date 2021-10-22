12 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 22, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from complications related to the virus today, Friday, October 22, 2021.
The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The patient who died from complications related to COVID-19 was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
The full report is included below.
October 22, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,826
Active cases: 162 (155 cases completed their isolation period)Currently hospitalized: 23
New positives for today: 12
COVID-19 death information
New deaths today: 1
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 459 (297 from Tom Green County and 162 from other counties)City of San Angelo, October 22, 2021
Informe COVID-19 del 22 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24826
Casos activos: 162 (155 casos completaron su período de aislamiento)
Actualmente hospitalizados: 23
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 12
Información de muerte por COVID-19Ciudad de San Angelo, 22 de Octubre del 2021
Nuevas muertes hoy: 1
– Mujer, 60 años, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada
Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 459 (297 del condado de Tom Green y 162 de otros condados)
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|83
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|21
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|51
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|74
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|78
|White
|Glasscock
|Antigen
|Male
|70
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|66
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|66
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|64
|Black
|Bell
|Antigen