12 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 22, 2021

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from complications related to the virus today, Friday, October 22, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The patient who died from complications related to COVID-19 was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

The full report is included below.

October 22, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,826
Active cases: 162 (155 cases completed their isolation period)Currently hospitalized: 23
New positives for today: 12 

COVID-19 death information

New deaths today: 1
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 459 (297 from Tom Green County and 162 from other counties)

City of San Angelo, October 22, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 22 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24826
Casos activos: 162 (155 casos completaron su período de aislamiento)
Actualmente hospitalizados: 23
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 12

Información de muerte por COVID-19
Nuevas muertes hoy: 1
– Mujer, 60 años, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada
Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 459 (297 del condado de Tom Green y 162 de otros condados)

Ciudad de San Angelo, 22 de Octubre del 2021
Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
COVID-19-related deaths: March 11, 2021, to October 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female83HispanicTGCPCR
Male21WhiteTGCPCR
Female51WhiteTGCAntigen
Female74WhiteTGCAntigen
Male25HispanicTGCAntigen
Female78WhiteGlasscockAntigen
Male70BlackTGCAntigen
Female66HispanicTGCAntigen
Male32WhiteTGCAntigen
Male36WhiteTGCAntigen
Male66WhiteTGCAntigen
Female64BlackBellAntigen
COVID-19 positive case vaccination breakdown. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Weekly COVID-19 report. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Weekly COVID-19 report. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

