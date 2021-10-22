12 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 22, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from complications related to the virus today, Friday, October 22, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The patient who died from complications related to COVID-19 was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

The full report is included below.

October 22, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,826

Active cases: 162 (155 cases completed their isolation period)Currently hospitalized: 23

New positives for today: 12 COVID-19 death information New deaths today: 1

– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 459 (297 from Tom Green County and 162 from other counties) City of San Angelo, October 22, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 22 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24826

Casos activos: 162 (155 casos completaron su período de aislamiento)

Actualmente hospitalizados: 23

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 12 Información de muerte por COVID-19

Nuevas muertes hoy: 1

– Mujer, 60 años, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada

Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 459 (297 del condado de Tom Green y 162 de otros condados) Ciudad de San Angelo, 22 de Octubre del 2021

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19-related deaths: March 11, 2021, to October 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 83 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 21 White TGC PCR Female 51 White TGC Antigen Female 74 White TGC Antigen Male 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 78 White Glasscock Antigen Male 70 Black TGC Antigen Female 66 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 White TGC Antigen Male 36 White TGC Antigen Male 66 White TGC Antigen Female 64 Black Bell Antigen

COVID-19 positive case vaccination breakdown. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Weekly COVID-19 report. Courtesy: City of San Angelo