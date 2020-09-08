12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:45 p.m. September 8, 2020, there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 9 are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,355

Active cases: 623

Currently hospitalized: 22

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female61WhiteRunnelsPCR
Female15HispanicTGCPCR
Female21HispanicTGCPCR
Male52WhiteTGCPCR
Male32HispanicTGCPCR
Male53HispanicTGCPCR
Female65WhiteTGCPCR
Female92WhiteTGCPCR
Female79HispanicTGCPCR
Female21WhiteTGCAntigen
Male43UnknownUnknownAntigen
Female9WhiteTGCAntigen

