12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:45 p.m. September 8, 2020, there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 9 are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,355
Active cases: 623
Currently hospitalized: 22
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|61
|White
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|32
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|65
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|92
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|79
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|43
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Antigen
|Female
|9
|White
|TGC
|Antigen