12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. September 26, 2020, there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 12 of those are classified as PCR cases and 0 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,667

Active cases: 188

Currently hospitalized: 13

Male 46 Unknown TGC PCR Male 17 White TGC PCR Female 15 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 17 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 35 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 15 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 22 Unknown TGC PCR Male 17 White TGC PCR Male 48 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 38 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 40 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 35 White TGC PCR

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

