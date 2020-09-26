12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. September 26, 2020, there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 12 of those are classified as PCR cases and 0 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,667
Active cases: 188
Currently hospitalized: 13
|Male
|46
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|17
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|17
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|35
|White
|TGC
|PCR
Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
