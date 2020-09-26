12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. September 26, 2020, there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 12 of those are classified as PCR cases and 0 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,667
Active cases: 188
Currently hospitalized: 13

Male46UnknownTGCPCR
Male17WhiteTGCPCR
Female15HispanicTGCPCR
Male17HispanicTGCPCR
Female35HispanicTGCPCR
Female15HispanicTGCPCR
Male22UnknownTGCPCR
Male17WhiteTGCPCR
Male48HispanicTGCPCR
Male38HispanicTGCPCR
Male40HispanicTGCPCR
Male35WhiteTGCPCR

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

