12 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 60s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 67: 47 from Tom Green County and 20 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of 1:20 P.M., September 20, 2020, there are 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on: 8 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,561

Active cases: 180

Currently hospitalized: 16

Female 26 White Coke PCR Male 71 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 88 White TGC PCR Male 43 Unknown TGC PCR Female 44 White TGC PCR Female 66 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 84 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 73 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 59 White TGC Antigen Female 15 White TGC Antigen Male 67 White TGC Antigen Male 53 White TGC Antigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

