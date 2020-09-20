12 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
- Male, 60s, Tom Green County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 67: 47 from Tom Green County and 20 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
As of 1:20 P.M., September 20, 2020, there are 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on: 8 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,561
Active cases: 180
Currently hospitalized: 16
|Female
|26
|White
|Coke
|PCR
|Male
|71
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|88
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|43
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|44
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|66
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|84
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|73
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|67
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|53
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
