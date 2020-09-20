12 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

  • Male, 60s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 67: 47 from Tom Green County and 20 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of 1:20 P.M., September 20, 2020, there are 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on: 8 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,561
Active cases: 180
Currently hospitalized: 16

Female26WhiteCokePCR
Male71HispanicTGCPCR
Female88WhiteTGCPCR
Male43UnknownTGCPCR
Female44WhiteTGCPCR
Female66HispanicTGCPCR
Female84HispanicTGCPCR
Female73HispanicTGCPCR
Female59WhiteTGCAntigen
Female15WhiteTGCAntigen
Male67WhiteTGCAntigen
Male53WhiteTGCAntigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

