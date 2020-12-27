118 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:30 p.m. December 27, 2020, there are 118 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 12 PCR cases and 106 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 12,021
Active cases: 1,680
Currently hospitalized: 82

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

