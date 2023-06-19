SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, most of the Concho Valley is in an excessive heat warning with temperatures possibly reaching 118 degrees.

Temperatures are climbing into the 105 to 111-degree range with heat index values as high as 118 degrees from Monday, June 19 through the first half of the week.

The NWS asks that residents stay inside during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water and be mindful of children and pets left outside or in vehicles.