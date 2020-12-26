116 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths confirmed by the Health Department for December 25th and 26th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County. Due to the holidays, this report will include both the statistics for December 25th and the 26th.

COVID-19-related deaths:

Female, 40s, Mitchell (12/25/20)

Male, 50s, TGC (12/26/20)

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 206: 135 from Tom Green County and 71 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

December 25, 2020



There were 96 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report: 17 PCR cases and 79 antigen cases.



Total positive cases: 11,883

Active cases: 1,566

Currently hospitalized: 75

December 26, 2020



There are 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 15 PCR cases and 5 antigen cases.



Total positive cases: 11,903

Active cases: 1,585

Currently hospitalized: 79

Below are updated graphics provided by the city.







Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

