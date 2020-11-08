112 new cases and 1 new COVID-19 related death confirmed by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

  • Male, 60s, Brown County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 95: 57 from Tom Green County and 38 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of 2:00 P.M. November 8 2020, there are 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those, there are 32 PCR cases and 80 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 5,871
Active cases: 1,002
Currently hospitalized: 55

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male55HispanicCokePCR
Female62WhiteRunnelsPCR
Male61UnknownTGCPCR
Female86WhiteTGCPCR
Male84HispanicTGCPCR
Female87HispanicTGCPCR
Female91WhiteTGCPCR
Female76HispanicTGCPCR
Male87WhiteTGCPCR
Male81WhiteTGCPCR
Male92WhiteTGCPCR
Female86WhiteTGCPCR
Male71HispanicTGCPCR
Female83BlackTGCPCR
Male96HispanicTGCPCR
Female87WhiteTGCPCR
Female74WhiteTGCPCR
Male60HispanicTGCPCR
Female74WhiteTGCPCR
Male56HispanicTGCPCR
Female60HispanicTGCPCR
Female38HispanicTGCPCR
Female22HispanicTGCPCR
Female89WhiteTGCPCR
Female64WhiteTGCPCR
Female45WhiteTGCPCR
Male96WhiteTGCPCR
Female33HispanicTGCPCR
Male9 monthsWhiteTGCPCR
Female38HispanicTGCPCR
Female48HispanicTGCPCR
Male15HispanicTGCPCR
Male48WhiteTGCAntigen
Male30WhiteTGCAntigen
Male41UnknownReaganAntigen
Female35WhiteTGCAntigen
Female19WhiteTGCAntigen
Male74HispanicTGCAntigen
Male15HispanicTGCAntigen
Female72HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male52HispanicTGCAntigen
Female24UnknownTGCAntigen
Female17WhiteCrockettAntigen
Female36HispanicReaganAntigen
Male44WhiteKerrAntigen
Female74WhiteTGCAntigen
Female50WhiteTGCAntigen
Female53HispanicTGCAntigen
Male5WhiteTGCAntigen
Female52HispanicTGCAntigen
Male49HispanicTGCAntigen
Female54HispanicTGCAntigen
Female31HispanicSuttonAntigen
Female19WhiteWardAntigen
Female58HispanicTGCAntigen
Male32HispanicTGCAntigen
Female18HispanicTGCAntigen
Male24HispanicTGCAntigen
Male18HispanicTGCAntigen
Female72WhiteTGCAntigen
Female58HispanicTGCAntigen
Male18HispanicTGCAntigen
Female38OtherEdwardsAntigen
Male18UnknownLubbockAntigen
Female17WhiteTGCAntigen
Male19WhiteTGCAntigen
Female21WhiteTGCAntigen
Male59WhiteTGCAntigen
Male57HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Male31HispanicReaganAntigen
Male42HispanicTGCAntigen
Male6WhiteReaganAntigen
Female38HispanicTGCAntigen
Female34WhiteTGCAntigen
Female26HispanicTGCAntigen
Female11HispanicTGCAntigen
Male4HispanicTGCAntigen
Female23WhiteTGCAntigen
Male22WhiteWardAntigen
Female45WhiteTGCAntigen
Female41WhiteCokeAntigen
Female46HispanicTGCAntigen
Male19WhiteTGCAntigen
Male19WhiteBendAntigen
Male26HispanicTGCAntigen
Male26UnknownTGCAntigen
Female47WhiteSterlingAntigen
Male32HispanicTGCAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Male15HispanicTGCAntigen
Female3 monthsHispanicTGCAntigen
Male34HispanicTGCAntigen
Female57WhiteMcCullochAntigen
Male31WhiteTGCAntigen
Male28HispanicTGCAntigen
Female31WhiteTGCAntigen
Female31HispanicTGCAntigen
Male14HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Male9WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Female34UnknownTGCAntigen
Female30WhiteTGCAntigen
Female21HispanicTGCAntigen
Female26HispanicTGCAntigen
Female17BlackJohnsonAntigen
Male58HispanicTGCAntigen
Female15HispanicTGCAntigen
Male76WhiteTGCAntigen
Female27WhiteMcCullochAntigen
Male18UnknownBellAntigen
Female55WhiteTGCAntigen
Male21HispanicTGCAntigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

