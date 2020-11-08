112 new cases and 1 new COVID-19 related death confirmed by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
- Male, 60s, Brown County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 95: 57 from Tom Green County and 38 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
As of 2:00 P.M. November 8 2020, there are 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those, there are 32 PCR cases and 80 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 5,871
Active cases: 1,002
Currently hospitalized: 55
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|55
|Hispanic
|Coke
|PCR
|Female
|62
|White
|Runnels
|PCR
|Male
|61
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|86
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|84
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|87
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|91
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|76
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|87
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|81
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|92
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|86
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|71
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|83
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|96
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|87
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|74
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|74
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|89
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|64
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|45
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|96
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|9 months
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|48
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|Unknown
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|74
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|72
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|White
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|36
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Male
|44
|White
|Kerr
|Antigen
|Female
|74
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|5
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|White
|Ward
|Antigen
|Female
|58
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|72
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|58
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|Other
|Edwards
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|Unknown
|Lubbock
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|57
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|6
|White
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|11
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|4
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|White
|Ward
|Antigen
|Female
|45
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|White
|Bend
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|White
|Sterling
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|3 months
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|White
|McCulloch
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|28
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|14
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|9
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|Black
|Johnson
|Antigen
|Male
|58
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|76
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|White
|McCulloch
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|Unknown
|Bell
|Antigen
|Female
|55
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
