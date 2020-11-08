112 new cases and 1 new COVID-19 related death confirmed by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 60s, Brown County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 95: 57 from Tom Green County and 38 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of 2:00 P.M. November 8 2020, there are 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those, there are 32 PCR cases and 80 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 5,871

Active cases: 1,002

Currently hospitalized: 55

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 55 Hispanic Coke PCR Female 62 White Runnels PCR Male 61 Unknown TGC PCR Female 86 White TGC PCR Male 84 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 87 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 91 White TGC PCR Female 76 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 87 White TGC PCR Male 81 White TGC PCR Male 92 White TGC PCR Female 86 White TGC PCR Male 71 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 83 Black TGC PCR Male 96 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 87 White TGC PCR Female 74 White TGC PCR Male 60 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 74 White TGC PCR Male 56 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 60 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 38 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 22 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 89 White TGC PCR Female 64 White TGC PCR Female 45 White TGC PCR Male 96 White TGC PCR Female 33 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 9 months White TGC PCR Female 38 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 48 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 15 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 48 White TGC Antigen Male 30 White TGC Antigen Male 41 Unknown Reagan Antigen Female 35 White TGC Antigen Female 19 White TGC Antigen Male 74 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 72 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 24 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 17 White Crockett Antigen Female 36 Hispanic Reagan Antigen Male 44 White Kerr Antigen Female 74 White TGC Antigen Female 50 White TGC Antigen Female 53 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 5 White TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 31 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Female 19 White Ward Antigen Female 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 18 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 18 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 72 White TGC Antigen Female 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 18 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 38 Other Edwards Antigen Male 18 Unknown Lubbock Antigen Female 17 White TGC Antigen Male 19 White TGC Antigen Female 21 White TGC Antigen Male 59 White TGC Antigen Male 57 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 31 Hispanic Reagan Antigen Male 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 6 White Reagan Antigen Female 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 34 White TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 11 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 4 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 White TGC Antigen Male 22 White Ward Antigen Female 45 White TGC Antigen Female 41 White Coke Antigen Female 46 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 19 White TGC Antigen Male 19 White Bend Antigen Male 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 26 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 47 White Sterling Antigen Male 32 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 3 months Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 57 White McCulloch Antigen Male 31 White TGC Antigen Male 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 31 White TGC Antigen Female 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 14 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 9 White Runnels Antigen Female 34 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 30 White TGC Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 17 Black Johnson Antigen Male 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 76 White TGC Antigen Female 27 White McCulloch Antigen Male 18 Unknown Bell Antigen Female 55 White TGC Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

