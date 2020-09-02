11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 P.M. September 2, 2020, there are 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 6 PCR cases and 5 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,261

Currently hospitalized: 21

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female74HispanicTGCPCR
Female75WhiteTGCPCR
Male66HispanicTGCPCR
Female62HispanicTGCPCR
Female73HispanicTGCPCR
Male41UnknownSuttonPCR
Female72WhiteConchoPCR
Female50HispanicTGCAntigen
Male51UnknownRunnelsAntigen
Female47UnknownRunnelsAntigen
Male41UnknownWellsAntigen

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

