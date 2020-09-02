11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 P.M. September 2, 2020, there are 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 6 PCR cases and 5 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,261
Currently hospitalized: 21
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|74
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|75
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|66
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|62
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|73
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|41
|Unknown
|Sutton
|PCR
|Female
|72
|White
|Concho
|PCR
|Female
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|Unknown
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|Unknown
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|Unknown
|Wells
|Antigen