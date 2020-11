108 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- All eyes are still on Nevada, as the country and world waits to see which way the state will swing for the 2020 Presidential Election. Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske released a statement Thursday to give an update on the number of ballots that still have to be counted in Nevada stating that there were more than 190,000 ballots still needed to be counted.

On Tuesday, 8 News NOW reported, 30 polling locations were ordered by a judge to stay open an extra hour. The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit to keep polls open after some locations got a late start due to technical issues.