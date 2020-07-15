105 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As of 1:55 p.m. July 15, 2020, there are 105 new cases of COVID-19 to report — 62 PCR cases and 43 antigen cases.
Today is the first day that the Tom Green County Health Department has reported more than 100 new positive cases in a single 24-hour period.
In a statement, sent with the updated COVID-19 test results, the City of San Angelo also clarified the location of patients who make up Tom Green County’s active case count:
“Our active case numbers reflect the active cases in Tom Green County that are being monitored by the City of San Angelo/Tom Green County Health Department. The active positive cases with a different county of residence other than TGC are monitored by that county or by DSHS and therefore are not reflected in our active case total.”
Total positive cases: 1265
Active cases: 740
Currently hospitalized: 33
PCR
- Female in her 70s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC
- Young male, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, white, TGC
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, unknown, TGC
- Teenage female, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, white, Howard County
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, white, TGC
- Teenage female, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Black, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Mills County
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
Antigen
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
- Teenage female, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
- Infant male, pending racial demographic, pending county
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Infant male, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage female, pending racial demographic, Reagan County
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Menard County
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, pending county
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC