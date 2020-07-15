105 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As of 1:55 p.m. July 15, 2020, there are 105 new cases of COVID-19 to report — 62 PCR cases and 43 antigen cases.

Today is the first day that the Tom Green County Health Department has reported more than 100 new positive cases in a single 24-hour period.

In a statement, sent with the updated COVID-19 test results, the City of San Angelo also clarified the location of patients who make up Tom Green County’s active case count:

“Our active case numbers reflect the active cases in Tom Green County that are being monitored by the City of San Angelo/Tom Green County Health Department. The active positive cases with a different county of residence other than TGC are monitored by that county or by DSHS and therefore are not reflected in our active case total.”

Total positive cases: 1265

Active cases: 740

Currently hospitalized: 33

PCR

Female in her 70s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Young male, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, white, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, unknown, TGC

Teenage female, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, Howard County

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 80s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Young female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, white, TGC

Teenage female, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Black, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Mills County

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Antigen