The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an alert of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-laced copycat products packaged to look like well-recognized foods that appeal to children.

The FDA alert says they are aware of products designed to look like Cap’n Crunch, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, and many others, which contain THC; the substance primarily responsible for marijuana’s effects on a person’s mental state.

A copycat product designed to look like Nerds Ropes but containing THC (Credit: FDA)

According to the alert, the FDA received more than 100 adverse reaction reports related to children and adults consuming these products between January 2021 and April 2022.

The individuals who ate these edible products reportedly experienced adverse events such as hallucinations, increased heart rate and vomiting — and many required medical intervention or hospital admission.

The FDA is actively working with federal and state partners to further address the concerns related to these products and monitoring the market for adverse events, product complaints, and other emerging cannabis-derived products of potential concern, according to the alert.