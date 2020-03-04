10 Things to Know for Today

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders, arrives to speak during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN HAS MOST WINS, SANDERS BIGGEST PRIZE A resurgent Joe Biden scores nine victories across the country — including Texas — while progressive rival Bernie Sanders seizes Super Tuesday’s biggest prize with a win in California.

2. BIDEN’S STUNNING TURNABOUT REMAKES DEMOCRATIC RACE A candidate on the brink of collapse less than a month ago, the former vice president is now a favorite for his party’s nomination.

3. ‘PEOPLE ARE AFRAID AND UNCERTAIN’ As the number of new cases drop precipitously in China, attention shifts to South Korea, Italy and Iran, sites of major clusters of contagion that account for 80% of new cases outside China.

4. CHINA’S SCHOOLS, FORCED ONLINE BY VIRUS, RUN INTO CENSORS Lesson plans have been stymied by the ruling Communist Party’s strict online regulators, with history and politics classes among the most vulnerable.

5. WHAT SECTOR VIRUS IS HAMMERING A steep drop in business trips is dealing a gut punch to the already reeling travel industry, squarely hitting airlines and hotels, and costing the business travel industry $47 billion per month.

6. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP FIRST BIG ABORTION CASE OF TRUMP ERA The outcome could have huge consequences at a time when several states have passed severe restrictions, including a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

7. WHERE CLASHES HAVE ERUPTED Greek authorities are firing tear gas and stun grenades to repulse a push by migrants to cross its land border from Turkey, as pressure continues along its frontier.

8. ‘WE CAN’T GO WITHOUT EATING’ From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits.

9. A MURDER TRIAL MADE FOR HOLLYWOOD After a film about him, an HBO documentary full of seemingly damning statements, and decades of suspicion, multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst is now on trial for murder.

10. ADHD DIAGNOSES INCREASING IN AFRICAN AMERICAN KIDS For the first time, a U.S. survey finds that black children appear to be more likely than white kids to be diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other learning disabilities.