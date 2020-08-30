10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 12:30 P.M. August 30, 2020, there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 8 PCR cases and 2 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,217
Active cases: 665
Currently hospitalized: 29
|Male
|59
|Hispanic
|Reagan County
|PCR
|Female
|14
|Hispanic
|Bexar County
|PCR
|Female
|43
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|48
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|28
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|63
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|white
|Out of state
|Antigen
The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
- Male, 40s, Concho County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 56: 40 from Tom Green County and 16 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.