10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 12:30 P.M. August 30, 2020, there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 8 PCR cases and 2 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,217
Active cases: 665
Currently hospitalized: 29

Male59HispanicReagan CountyPCR
Female14HispanicBexar CountyPCR
Female43HispanicTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female48whiteTGCPCR
Male28UnknownTGCPCR
Female63UnknownTGCPCR
Female52HispanicTGCPCR
Female15HispanicTGCPCR
Male26HispanicTGCAntigen
Male49whiteOut of stateAntigen

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

  • Male, 40s, Concho County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 56: 40 from Tom Green County and 16 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

