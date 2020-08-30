10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 12:30 P.M. August 30, 2020, there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there were 8 PCR cases and 2 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,217

Active cases: 665

Currently hospitalized: 29

Male 59 Hispanic Reagan County PCR Female 14 Hispanic Bexar County PCR Female 43 Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 48 white TGC PCR Male 28 Unknown TGC PCR Female 63 Unknown TGC PCR Female 52 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 15 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 49 white Out of state Antigen

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 40s, Concho County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 56: 40 from Tom Green County and 16 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.