SAN ANGELO, TX— The tenth-ranked Wall Hawks advanced to the state tournament with an 11-0 shutout victory over the fifth-ranked Brock Eagles Friday afternoon in the Class 3A Region I Regional Finals at Abilene Christian University.

After a lengthy lightning delay in game one Thursday evening, Wall would take control and come out on top with a 6-2 victory.

In game two, the Hawks jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first inning, and the domination would continue as they finished with an 11-0 shutout victory.

Luke Kemp would start on the mound for the Hawks in game two allowing five hits and five strikeouts.

The state tournament is in Round Rock, Texas June 9th-10th at Dell Diamond. The Hawks will find out Saturday what seed they will be and who they play.