10 easy things you can do to keep kids safe on Halloween

Children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Halloween can be one of the most fun nights of the year for children across America, but for parents, it can be the most nerve-wracking. On average, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to a release from Safe Kids San Angelo on Friday, October 22, 2021.

By taking just a few simple precautions, kids, parents and drivers can make the night fun and safe. Below is a list of tips for a Happy (and Safe) Halloween, provided by Safe Kids San Angelo.

Safe costumes:

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colored clothing.

Masks can obstruct a child’s vision, so choose non-toxic face paint and make-up whenever possible.

Have children carry glow sticks or flashlights so they can see better, as well as be seen by drivers.

Safe walking:

Stay alert – Watch out for cars that are turning or backing up and don’t dart out into the street or cross in between parked cars.

Walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

Put electronic devices down. Keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

It’s best to cross the street safely at corners. Always look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Safe driving:

Slow down in residential neighborhoods. Remember that popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Be especially alert and take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Reduce any distractions inside your car, such as talking on the phone or eating, so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

“On Halloween, more children are on the street after dark than normal, and they are so excited that they may run out into the street without thinking,” said Jamie Harden, Coordinator of Safe Kids San Angelo. “We’re asking parents to talk to their kids about how to walk safely, and asking drivers to take extra care and slow down on neighborhood roads.”

Long before letting them head outside for trick or treating, talk to your kids about watching out for cars. Teach kids to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street and use crosswalks, when possible. Additionally, parents can use glow sticks, flashlights or reflective trick-or-treat bags to make sure kids’ costumes are visible to drivers.

For more tips on how to help kids become safer pedestrians on Halloween, and throughout the year, visit www.safekids.org and visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/safekidsworldwide.

About Safe Kids San Angelo

Safe Kids San Angelo works to prevent unintentional childhood injury, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids San Angelo is a member of Safe Kids Worldwide, a global network of organizations dedicated to preventing unintentional injury. Safe Kids San Angelo was founded more than 20 years ago and is led by Shannon Medical Center.

Courtesy: Safe Kids San Angelo