1 new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 13, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, October 13, 2021.
The patient was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 90s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
443 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.
289 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 154 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
– Female, 90s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 443: 289 from Tom Green County and 154 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicionale relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 90s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 443: 289 del condado de Tom Green y 154 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre la paciente en este momento.City of San Angelo, October 13, 2021