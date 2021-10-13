1 new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 13, 2021

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, October 13, 2021.

The patient was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 90s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

443 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.

289 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 154 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to October 13, 2021 Total Deaths: 443 Tom Green County Residents: 289 Residents of other counties: 154 Female: 187 Male: 256 Age ranges: 20s: 2 30s: 9 40s: 26 50s: 52 60s: 126 70s: 118 80s: 81 90s: 29
COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 13, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicionale relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 90s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 443: 289 del condado de Tom Green y 154 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre la paciente en este momento.

City of San Angelo, October 13, 2021

