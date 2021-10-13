1 new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 13, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, October 13, 2021.

The patient was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 90s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

443 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.

289 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 154 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 13, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.