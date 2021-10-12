1 new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 12, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, October 12, 2021.

The patient was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

442 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.

288 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 154 were residents of other counties.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to October 12, 2021 Total Deaths: 442 Tom Green County Residents: 288 Residents of other counties: 154 Female: 186 Male: 256 Age ranges: 20s: 2 30s: 9 40s: 26 50s: 52 60s: 126 70s: 118 80s: 81 90s: 28
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 442: 288 from Tom Green County and 154 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicionale relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 442: 288 del condado de Tom Green y 154 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

City of San Angelo, October 12, 2021

