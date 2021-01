1 new COVID-19 related death confirmed by the Health Department and 70 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 80s, Menard County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 245. That’s 160 from Tom Green County and 85 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of January 16th, 2021 at 2:30 P.M., there are 70 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 10 are PCR cases and 60 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 14,680

Active cases: 1,557

Currently hospitalized: 89





COVID-19 Demographic List

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 54 white Coke PCR Female 40 Hispanic Runnels PCR Female 29 white TGC PCR Female 88 white TGC PCR Female 84 white TGC PCR Female 39 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 88 white TGC PCR Female 74 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 23 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 88 Black TGC PCR Male 61 white Schleicher Antigen Female 54 white Schleicher Antigen Female 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 5 white TGC Antigen Male 60 white TGC Antigen Female 41 white Kimble Antigen Male 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Male 25 white Travis Antigen Male 68 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 white TGC Antigen Male 10 white TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 62 white TGC Antigen Female 28 white TGC Antigen Female 72 white Runnels Antigen Female 14 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 8 white Runnels Antigen Male 34 white TGC Antigen Female 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 45 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 65 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 61 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 59 Hispanic Concho Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 43 white TGC Antigen Male 57 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 29 white TGC Antigen Male 19 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 37 white Sutton Antigen Female 63 American Indian TGC Antigen Male 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 36 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 17 white TGC Antigen Female 36 white TGC Antigen Female 42 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 44 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 34 white Runnels Antigen Male 24 white TGC Antigen Male 21 white TGC Antigen Male 33 white Reagan Antigen Male 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 16 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 63 white TGC Antigen Male 39 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 51 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 50 white TGC Antigen Female 59 white TGC Antigen Female 31 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.