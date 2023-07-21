First responders were called to Pulliam Street after an individual was reportedly stabbed with a pen.

SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed with a pen on Pulliam Street in the afternoon of Friday, July 21.

Scanner reports said that police were dispatched to the road at around 2:45 p.m. after an argument among involved individuals led to one brandishing a pen and stabbing another. First responders took the wounded person to Shannon Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The identities of the involved individuals have not been made known at this time. This story is ongoing.