SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – Representative John Carter (TX-31) and Mayor Michael Coggin have announced $1.5 million in federal funding for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion Project for the Village of Salado.

The Office of John Carter says Salado is quickly growing because it is a beautiful community – but with this growth comes challenges. Mayor Coggin and his team worked with Rep. Carter to secure funding to expand the wastewater treatment plant’s capacity to 300,000 gallons a day.

Representative Carter secured the funding in the Interior and Environment appropriations bill, “I’ve represented Salado for many years, and this community continues to blossom because it truly is a wonderful place to live and work,” Representative Carter said. “That growth means the wastewater infrastructure must meet that demand. This funding is a necessary investment to protect public health and prevent future issues. Thank you to Mayor Coggin for being a wonderful partner on this project and a strong advocate for his community.”

“The Village of Salado is very appreciative of Congressman John Carter for securing $1.5 million in funding for the expansion of the Village’s Wastewater Treatment Plant,” said Salado Mayor Michael Coggin. “The Salado Wastewater Treatment Plant is a critical piece of infrastructure that is in need of expansion to help meet the wastewater demands of this fast-growing community. Congressman Carter has been a wonderful champion for our Village and region and for that, Salado is grateful.”

This comes after Rep. John Carter (TX-31) and Temple Mayor Tim Davis announced $5 million in federal funding for a City of Temple sanitary overflow reduction project. You can view our previous story here.