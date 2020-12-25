﻿Intoxicated driver collides with a parked SAPD officer on duty early Christmas morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas (12/25/20) – According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, a San Angelo man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after he collided with a marked police vehicle that was parked and occupied by a patrolman near 19th Street and Magdalen early this morning.

The incident occurred as officers were investigating an unrelated incident. The suspect, 42-year-old Rogelio Gaspar, was taken into custody within a few block of the crash. The patrol vehicle sustained minor damage and the officer was not injured.

Gaspar was booked into the Tom Green County Jail and was later released after posting bond.

Rogelio Gaspar

