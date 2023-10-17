Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Rangers took a big win Monday in its second game against the Houston Astros.

Fans here in Waco filled restaurants and bars to watch this afternoon’s game.

Rangers and Astro fans came to Bubba’s 33 Waco ready to see who’s the best in the Big Leagues.

Texas Rangers fan Brad Wiygul came to watch the game after work and says tonight’s score is a good sight to see.

“They’re an exciting team. Got a great offense and an exciting team to follow.” said Wiygul.

Waco native Christian Gonzalez grew up a Rangers fan watching them with his dad.

Keeping up with the series, Gonzales is ready for clear path for the Rangers.

Houston Astros fans were few, far, and scattered inside Bubba’s 33.

However, Mexia baseball fan James Watson is supporting both teams.

“When I was a kid, my dad took me to an Astro’s game so I fell in love with Jose Cruz, Buddy Bell, Nolan Ryan, but I’m also a Rangers fan because I’m right down the road, so they’re both my favorite teams.

Watson says at the end of the day it’s important to have a Texas team in the finals.