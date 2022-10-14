HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was another come-from-behind win for the Houston Astros Thursday afternoon as they took Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series over the Seattle Mariners.

The series now moves to Seattle for Game 3 Saturday afternoon with the Astros having a two-games to nothing advantage and the opportunity to sweep their way into the American League Championship Series.

“(I) thought we did a good job these last two games,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said. “(We) just continued to battle, continued to fight, continued to play every pitch. And I think we’ve done a good job staying in the moment, not trying to do too much, staying within ourselves.”

Bregman singled home an insurance run in the eighth inning to give the Astros a 4-2 lead.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly gave up a lead off walk in the ninth but got a line drive double play and a strikeout to seal the win.

But it was left fielder Yordan Alvarez who was the hero for the second straight game.

He stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with a man on and launched a two-run, opposite field home run turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 Astros lead.

Alvarez won Game 1 on Tuesday with a walk-off three-run home run.

“He’s a big boy,” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said of Alvarez. “I call him ‘Grande.” He comes up big. We love having him at the plate. He likes to be in the big moment. His concentration and his discipline is way ahead of his years. We just love having him.”

First pitch of Game 3 of the ALDS is set for 3:07 p.m. Saturday.

Bregman and his teammates are ready for the potential series-clinching contest.

“I expect a packed house,” he said. “They have great fans there. We’re going to show up, and it’s going to be loud. And it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be postseason baseball.”