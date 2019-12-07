Goodfellow Air Force Base holds annual tree lighting

SAN ANGELO, TX – On base at Goodfellow a special tree-lighting ceremony and celebration took place Friday, December 6. Several hundred service men and women as well as their families took part in the tree-lighting ceremony on the base parade ground.

Organizers say it helps service men and women, who are away from their families during the holidays, feel more at home. Santa Claus stopped by, arriving on a fire truck, and was joined by characters from Disney’s Frozen.

With shootings this week on bases in California and Florida — safety is also a top priority. “We do go through certain steps that we have to take in order to be able to have these events,” said Amber Troiano, the event center manager for Goodfellow AFB. “We coordinate with many different squadrons on the base to ensure the safety of our family members and ourselves.”

This is the fifth year for the tree-lighting on base, all Goodfellow personnel are invited each year.