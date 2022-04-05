AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– No cellphones are allowed at Augusta National, but you can still make calls.

The jury is out on the National’s no phones policy.

“I’m a little both ways on it. I dislike it because I like to be able to contact the people that are around me that I came with, but I understand why they don’t want them and I appreciate that as well so I’m torn on that,” patron John Shelton said.

Some patrons say it’s a great rule.

“It’s magical. I love not having my phone. I wish I could have more days like this,” patron Jeremy Moen said.

“I hate my cellphone, nobody can get a hold of me that way. It’s good,” patron Michael Stevens said.

“It’s great. I sent the away message tonight. I didn’t even wait until this morning. It’s great to get away from the hustle and bustle on the outside, and be in the beautiful confides of the Augusta National,” patron Mark Albrecht said.

And other patrons are ready to give a day of being unplugged a try.

“It’s going to be weird without being connected to my phone, but I understand the rule. Maybe being unplugged won’t be so bad,” patron Brad Pins said.

But no phones doesn’t mean you can’t make any calls from the tournament.

“Fortunately, there are free phones. Augusta does a great job with that, so we can call a ride right afterwards,” Albrecht said.

“You call people all over the country, and if you call their home phone, it comes in as Augusta National and it really gives them a thrill,” patron Rich Murtha said.

And patrons put the phones to good use.

“I will call probably three or four people today,” Albrecht said.

“I called my wife, let her know I got what our friends asked for,” Murtha said.