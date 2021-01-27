Making Cents: January 27, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas - At a recent San Angelo city council meeting all seven members agreed rental assistance is necessary to help those hurt by the ongoing pandemic. The vote by city council has opened the door for state funds to provide rental assistance to those financially impacted by coronavirus.

"It was unanimous," said Bob Salas, Director of Neighborhood and Family Services for the city of San Angelo. "Basically, the grant is being offered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, as part of the second round of CARES Act funding for coronavirus relief programs.While it's similar to the current program there are some major differences. For example, it's only for rent assistance, not utility nor mortgage payment assistance."