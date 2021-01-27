Making Cents: January 27, 2021

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Contact Us
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
State of the State
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
BorderReport.com
Veterans Voices
State & Regional
Your Local Election HQ
Destination Texas
Business
Top Stories
Biden ‘bringing back the pros’ for virus briefings
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Government boosting vaccine deliveries amid complaints of shortages
Hunter witnessed Tennessee killings, official says; suspect still at large
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Laura
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
Silver Star Nation
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Irion County avoids upset, squeaks past Water Valley
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger squeaks past Clyde in District 6-3A
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Battle, Ballinger handles Clyde at home
Video
Security preps going into place in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
Video
Business
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Lone Star NYE 2021
Home for the Holidays
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pro Football Challenge
High School Football Polls & Trivia
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Former Rep. Will Hurd writing book, expected in 2022
Top Stories
Kevin Hart to debut SiriusXM podcast with Seinfeld as guest
Lawrence Wright’s ‘The Plague Year’ to release in June
No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make ‘house floats’
Dwayne Johnson is a contender in NBC sitcom ‘Young Rock’
Community
Holidays
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
KLST Toy Drive
31 Nights of Lights
Remarkable Women
Birthday Greetings
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Beyond Borders
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Gunter has a new opponent for San Angelo Mayor, more updates on individuals re-running
San Angelo hosted the 59th Annual Texas Square and Round Dance Festival
Video
Vitalant Community Blood Drives
City offices closed on MLK day, no interruption in trash service
About Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Making Cents: January 27, 2021
Financial Services
Posted:
Jan 27, 2021 / 08:46 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2021 / 08:46 AM CST
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo