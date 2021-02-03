Making Cents – February 2, 2021

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Contact Us
Rodeo
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
State of the State
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
BorderReport.com
Veterans Voices
State & Regional
Your Local Election HQ
Destination Texas
Business
Top Stories
‘New chance at life’: Man gets face, hands in rare surgery
Joint-Law Enforcement Taskforce searching for Missing Endangered San Angelo Man
U.S. 67 entrance ramp north of Oakes Street Closed for repair work
UN-backed program seeks rollout of 100M vaccine doses in Q1
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
Silver Star Nation
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 20 Robert Lee snaps 19-year district title drought
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA keeps district title hopes alive, escapes Ballinger
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 15 Belles down rival West Texas A&M in home opener
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Central takes over sole possession of second in 2-6A, beats Lee
Video
Business
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pro Football Challenge
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Top Stories
Kate Hudson in, Spike Lee out and more Golden Globe chaos
Top Stories
Young reader’s edition of Michelle Obama’s book out in March
Odom Jr., H.E.R., Andra Day score Golden Globe music nods
Netflix once again dominates Golden Globe TV nominations
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
Community
Remarkable Women
Birthday Greetings
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Events
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Beyond Borders
Clear the Shelters
Holidays
Top Stories
Gunter has a new opponent for San Angelo Mayor, more updates on individuals re-running
Top Stories
San Angelo hosted the 59th Annual Texas Square and Round Dance Festival
Video
Vitalant Community Blood Drives
City offices closed on MLK day, no interruption in trash service
City animal shelter makes changes to services due to COVID protocols
About Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Making Cents – February 2, 2021
Financial Services
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 08:52 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 08:52 AM CST
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo