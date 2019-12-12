Making Cents Episode 116

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Home for the Holidays
Local News
Lone Star NYE 2020
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
News Connection
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
ICE searching Hispanic grocery stores in Atlanta area
New Jersey attackers linked to anti-Semitic fringe movement
Science Says: Diet plays big role in how huge whales can get
San Angelo Health Foundation releases list of organizations who received grants
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick
Top Stories
Rams head coach Cinco Boone: ‘We were a better team than Dallas Baptist’
Recapping the 2019 high school football season
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA steals road win over Miles, 56-42
HIGHLIGHTS: Smithwick leads Miles to 29-point win over TLCA
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Associated Press’ album of the decade: Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
Top Stories
Review: ‘Uncut Gems’ mines the best of Adam Sandler’s talent
USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS
Grammy-winner Anderson .Paak supports hometown arts center
The closing decade was an ever-shifting parade of fashion
Community
Beyond Borders
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2019
31 Nights of Lights….Submit your display!
Lone Star NYE 2020
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Beyond Borders
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Making Cents Episode 116
Financial Services
Posted:
Dec 12, 2019 / 12:35 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2019 / 12:35 PM CST