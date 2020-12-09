Making Cents – December 8, 2020

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
KLST Toy Drive
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE
Remarkable Women Nomination form
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Destination Texas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
BorderReport.com
Veterans Voices
State & Regional
Business
Top Stories
AP-NORC poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Black bikers see racism in Myrtle Beach, SC, traffic plan
San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo to hold press conference
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Laura
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
Pro Football Challenge
Dr Pepper HS Football Challenge
Test Your Football Trivia
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Silver Star Nation
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Masters Report
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall blows past Colorado City
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Wall overcomes slow start, beats Colorado City
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado cruises past TLCA
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA stomps Eldorado
Video
Business
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pro Football Challenge
High School Football Polls & Trivia
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
AP’s song of the year: Keedron Bryant’s ‘I Just Wanna Live’
Top Stories
AP’s top albums of 2020: Toni Braxton, Teyana Taylor, JoJo
‘I wasn’t drunk’: Alleged voter fraud ‘witness’ Melissa Carone responds after going viral
Video
Obama, Patti Smith among PEN America honorees
National Museum of African American Music to open next month
Community
KLST Toy Drive
31 Nights of Lights
Remarkable Women Nomination form
Remarkable Women
Birthday Greetings
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Beyond Borders
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
2021 Remarkable Women nomination form
27th Annual Concho Christmas Celebration Light Tour
Thanksgiving get-together? Virus spread possible even after testing negative
Video
2 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by the Health Department along with 129 new cases
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Making Cents – December 8, 2020
Financial Services
Posted:
Dec 9, 2020 / 10:44 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2020 / 10:44 AM CST
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo