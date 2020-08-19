Making Cents – August 18, 2020

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Submit your news photos and videos here
Destination Texas
Back to School
Coronavirus
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
Remarkable Women
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Beyond Borders
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech
A million more Floridians voted by mail in Tuesday primaries
Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Silver Star Nation
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Paint Rock working to build off last season with younger squad
Video
Top Stories
Boy gets Jalen Hurts’ name on his backpack, Hurts returns the favor
Andy Dalton satisfied as a back-up
Video
Up for the challenge: Ballinger ready to back up lofty expectations
Video
Cowboys defense suffers huge loss
Video
Business
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Picture book on Kamala Harris coming Aug. 25
Top Stories
Man featured on reality TV show charged in nephew’s killing
WHAT TO WATCH: Biden agenda and reviving Obama enthusiasm
Democrats hope unconventional travelogue entices viewers
New Orleans’ Pulse: How Brass Bands are Surviving
Video
Community
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
Top Stories
25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
City urges boaters to clean, drain and dry boats to prevent zebra mussel infestation
H-E-B Back to School Specials and Introducing Tasha Gallegos as Top Store Leader of H-E-B #1
Video
Our Water: zebra mussels present in O.H. Ivie reservoir
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Making Cents – August 18, 2020
Financial Services
Posted:
Aug 19, 2020 / 10:02 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2020 / 10:02 AM CDT
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo