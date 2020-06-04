June 3, 2020: Making Cents

SAN ANGELO, Texas - San Angeloans may be eligible for federal funding through the city of San Angelo with the "CARES" rent and mortgage assistance program. Applications for the rent or mortgage assistance funds to help with covid-19 related recovery are now being accepted.

A total of about $300,000 is available. Residents could be eligible for up to three months of assistance depending on income or employment status. "These funds are income limited," explained Robert Salas, director of neighborhood and family services for San Angelo. "So therefore citizens must meet the income requirements which are set by HUD. Mostly it's 80% of median [income], what we like to call low to moderate income citizens."