Veterinary Hospital Boarding

FAMILY ALWAYS COMES FIRST…

We are a family run Veterinarian and Boarding Facility. Our pets are part of our family and will always hold a special place in ours hearts just like your pets do in yours. It is our passion to make every pet feel comfortable during their Veterinarian visits and their boarding experiences. We would love to welcome you and your furry companion into our family. It is important that each pet is treated with the respect and care as if they were our own.

At North Bentwood Veterinary Hospital and Boarding, we offer top of the line care in internal medicine, preventive medicine and surgical procedures for both canine and felines. We also offer the best in luxury accommodations for your canine and feline companions. We hope to see you soon and get the opportunity to form lasting connections with you and your furry companions.

BOARDING AND PAW SPA SERVICES…

PAWDICURE

Paw care is important to your pets health. Have your pet’s nails gotten too long? Let us shape those nails and soften those paws. Ask about our specialty nails, nail polish, and paw lotion.

PAWSITIVELY TANGLE-FREE

Pets love getting their hair brushed and a gentle rub down. We offer brush outs to keep your pets fur tangle free. Need help furminating your pets undercoat? Choose between a dematting brush out or furminating sessions to help during the shedding season.

MINTY FRESH BREATH TREATMENT

No one likes bad breath, especially when it comes to getting kisses. Let us help give your pet a stress-free fresh breath brushing experience.

SUDS & DUDS BATH (BY RESERVATION ONLY)

Does you pet love to get you soaked during bath time? We would be happy to bath your pet and return them to you smelling their best with a splash of perfume. Don’t be shy to ask about our specialty paw soaks for clean soft paws. Reserve your pets bath time today!