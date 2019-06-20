Sleep and Mattress

Our Mattresses

We have many mattresses in stock, featuring high-quality mattresses at the lowest prices. When you visit our store, you will find the name brands that you know and trust. We provide timely and dependable delivery services and are dedicated to providing you with an exemplary mattress purchasing experience.



Are you looking for a memory foam mattress or orthopedic mattress? We offer these models as well as gel memory foam mattress selections, and much more. We can help you to find the perfect night’s sleep. Come in and experience the true difference and quality that we offer here at Mattress America.



Some of our Brands

• Sealy Posturepedic • Sealy Optimum • Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid

• King Koil • Sleeptronic • Many More!

Mattress Care Tips

It’s important to follow mattress care instructions from the maker of your mattress as products vary greatly. However, in general it’s important to know about the following:

1. Proper installation. Make sure your new mattress and foundation are properly installed in your home. Improper installation can damage your new sleep set. If you choose to transport and install on your own, ask the store personnel to give you some tips to help you avoid problems.2. Use a protective pad. A good quality, washable mattress pad (and one for the foundation, too, if you like) is a must to keep your set fresh and free from stains.



3. Let it breathe. If you detect a slight “new product” odor, leave the mattress and foundation uncovered and well ventilated for a few hours. A breath of fresh air should do the trick!4. Give it good support. Use a sturdy bed frame. If it’s a queen or king size set, make sure your frame has the adequate center support that will prevent bowing or breakage.



5. Don’t dry clean. The chemicals in dry cleaning agents/spot removers may be harmful to the fabric or underlying materials. Vacuuming is the only recommended cleaning method. But if you’re determined to tackle a stain, use mild soap with cold water and apply lightly. Do not ever soak a mattress or foundation.6. Don’t remove the tag. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not illegal to remove the law tag, but the information on the label will serve as a means of identification should you have a warranty claim.



7. It’s not a trampoline. Don’t let the kids jump on your sleep set. Their rough-housing could do damage to the interior construction, as well as to themselves!8. No boards, please. Never put a board between the mattress and foundation. It may enhance the sense of support for a while, but it will only make the problem worse over time. When any bed in your home has reached the “board stage”, get rid of it.



9. Out with the old. Now that you’ve treated yourself to a new sleep set, arrange to have your old bed removed and disposed of. Don’t give it to the kids, relatives, guests or neighbors. If it wasn’t good enough for you, it isn’t good enough for anyone else. Throw it out!Is It Time For A New Mattress?

Do you remember the last time you got a really great night’s sleep? Perhaps it wasn’t even in your own bed. Where were you? A hotel? Your favorite easy chair?

All too often, the answer is somewhere other than your own bed. But you should be getting your best night’s sleep on your own mattress.

If you find you’re not sleeping as well as you should in your own bed, you may want to consider that your mattress and foundation could be robbing you of sleep. It may be time for a new mattress if:

• You wake up with pain, stiffness or soreness.

• You are not sleeping as well as you were a year ago.

• You had your best night’s sleep somewhere other than your own bed.

• Your mattress shows visible signs of wear and tear.

Too often, people are unaware that their mattress is no longer meeting their needs. You can avoid sleepless nights by carefully evaluating the comfort and support of your sleep set twice a year to make sure your personal comfort preferences are still being met.

Mattress Life Span

Your mattress won’t last forever. A combination of factors works together to determine how long your mattress will provide optimum comfort and support.

Your Body

As we age, our bodies change. What was comfortable and supportive when you were 25 may not meet your needs when you’re 35 or 45. Likewise, the amount of space that’s right for a six-year-old may not be enough for a 16-year-old. Make sure that every mattress in your home meets the sleeper’s current needs for comfort, support, and space.

It’s Also About Your Mattress

• AGE Don’t look to the age of your mattress or the warranty to determine whether it’s time for a new mattress. Neither are indicators of how long your mattress will maintain optimum comfort and support.

• QUALITY A poor-quality mattress set can deteriorate quickly, while top-quality sets can provide comfort and support for a number of years.

• USE A mattress set that is used nightly or that gets more of a workout (e.g., you watch television or read in bed) will lose its comfort and support more quickly than a set that is used less often, such as a guest room bed.

• CARE Improper care can shorten the life of a mattress. See Mattress Care Tips for more information.