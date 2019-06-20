About Us

Experience: Our agents have over 250 years of combined real estate sales experience and are constantly continuing their education to stay abreast of the industry. With the real estate business so complex, we cannot afford to have untrained agents in the field.

Communications: When you call Dierschke & Dierschke REALTORS, you will always get a warm, friendly, knowledgeable person to answer your call. All messages are returned promptly.

Service: Our agents provide information about showings or market conditions to their clients in a timely manner and we also stay in touch after the sale. You will never be shuffled from agent to agent to assistant to transaction coordinator. You get personal service.

Technology: Our office is fully network computerized with access to the latest data processing, word processing, desktop publishing, and communications. Current property data is at the agents’ fingertips. Customized marketing materials can be created within the office. We’ve been fully networked for over 10 years.

Recognition: Our company is locally owned by native San Angeloans and has been in business for over 30 years. We not only have great resources for local contacts, but we also are associated with some of the top real estate relocation companies in the country.

Satisfied Clients: Over 95% of all our clients surveyed after a transaction reported us as being EXCELLENT and would use our services again. Talk to one of our satisfied clients before you do business with anyone else. Dierschke & Dierschke was voted San Angelo’s favorite Real Estate company in 2004, 2007 and 2008.

Buyer Tips

Before You Shop:

Be a smart consumer. Learn the financing basics. Know how to shop for a home loan that’s right for you.

Get pre-approved. This takes very little time and lets you know the price range that fits your lifestyle.

Know what you want. The last thing you need is to close a deal and realize you bought a house you don’t want. Ask yourself what you’re looking for in a home, before you shop. Think about size, commute time and necessary repairs.

Keep your debt load to a minimum. Don’t make major purchases or incur any additional debt until after your purchase. Pay down credit cards and don’t apply for new ones. Remember, financial institutions evaluate your financial situation on your gross monthly income. Your total monthly house costs should not exceed 28 percent of your gross monthly income.

Be prepared to view new properties quickly. Sometimes homes sell quickly, so be ready to make fast decisions. Be accessible to change the terms.

Have instant access to your agent. Instant communication can mean the difference in purchasing the property of your choice.

Before you buy:

Submit a strong competitive offer.



Include a substantial earnest money deposit. Sometimes offers are accepted based on the amount of the deposit.

Try to minimize the number of contingencies. Fewer contingencies mean a stronger offer.

Hire an inspector. A professional building inspector or appraiser will make sure the house of your choice is in satisfactory condition.

Check zoning regulations and covenants.Good residential neighborhoods will be zoned to keep out commercial and industrial users. Read any restrictive covenants and make sure they fit your lifestyle.

Request an updated property survey. Be sure it clearly marks boundaries. Check for problems.

Make sure you know what stays or goes. Your contract should be very specific about which items (appliances, etc) are included in the sale.

Get agreements in writing. Make certain verbal agreements are written into the final contract to avoid any stressful and expensive issues later.

Seller Tips

Make first impressions count. Without a doubt, a visually appealing house will attract buyers, who can’t help but respond to the look and “feel” of a home. Take time to carefully prepare for showings. Don’t forget the following:

• Cut the grass

• Remove any clutter from the yard

• Trim hedges

• Weed gardens

• Wash steps, windows, railings, doors, etc

• Paint if needed

• Remove unnecessary clutter from garages

• Scrub, dust and fix up the works.

• Oil squeaky doors

• Fix things like broken hinges and light switches

Take a whiff. Nothing will turn a buyer away faster than an odd smell. Try to eliminate smoking, food and pet odors. And don’t leave any clues. If potential buyers see a dog or an ashtray, they’ll be on the lookout for smells and stains.

Turn on the lights. Open shades and draperies before a viewing. Open all doors inside home. Turn on inside and outside lights.

Let potential buyers “see” themselves in your home. Too many personal items can make viewers feel like they’re intruding in someone else’s home. Keep things clean and simple. Decorate in neutral colors.

Get out of the house. When buyers view your home, they’ll be more comfortable and spend more time if you’re not there. If you must be present, be as unobtrusive as possible. Let your agent do the work.

Stay unemotional during negotiations. Selling your home can be emotionally charged, but don’t let that stand in the way of making a deal. Have a business-like attitude during the process.

Choose a Real Estate Professional you like and trust.