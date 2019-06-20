About Us

Whether you’re building a pool or buying pool chemicals for your existing pool, you’ve come to the right place. We not only specialize in pool construction but also provide a variety of hot tubs from the entire line of Hot Spring Spas to compliment your swimming pool. Combined, these elements work to create the backyard lifestyle of your dreams!

Serving the San Angelo area since 1995, including Big Lake, Sonora, Brady and Eldorado all the way to Ozona, Hill Pools and Spas’ knowledgeable staff is eager to help you. Our staff travels beyond the cities of Mertzon, Miles and Sterling City, to attend the BioGuard’s Chem College and other conferences each year with the singular goal of increasing expertise. This dedication to continuing knowledge sets us apart from the rest. Let our informed staff help you create the backyard lifestyle of your dreams!

Hill Pools and Spas is also set apart by our “dig to dip” guarantee! If you are in the San Angelo area and the weather behaves, we can have your pool project completed in 3 weeks. To give our customers the attention they deserve, we focus on one pool at a time. Hill Pools commitment to personalized, one-at-a-time service ensures you’ll have the backyard lifestyle of your dreams quicker and better than the competition. Let us prove it to you!

Pool Service & Repair

Some of our Services:

Sand changes

Filter repair: laterals, drop in kits, pressure gauge, multiport valves

Pump repair – seals, gaskets, impellers, bearings

Underwater Repair

Pool Sweep Repair

Leak Track

Liner Repair

Liner Replacement

Pressure up lines to detect leaks

Unstop clogged lines

Open pools at season opening

Close pools at season closing

Light Repair

Acid Wash

Weekly pool cleaning

Hot Tub Service & Repair

Some of our Spa Services:

General Service & Repair

Filter Replacement

Hardware & Equipment Replacement

PLEASE NOTE:

We Only Service The

Following Hot Tub/Spa Brands: