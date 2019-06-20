About Us
Whether you’re building a pool or buying pool chemicals for your existing pool, you’ve come to the right place. We not only specialize in pool construction but also provide a variety of hot tubs from the entire line of Hot Spring Spas to compliment your swimming pool. Combined, these elements work to create the backyard lifestyle of your dreams!
Serving the San Angelo area since 1995, including Big Lake, Sonora, Brady and Eldorado all the way to Ozona, Hill Pools and Spas’ knowledgeable staff is eager to help you. Our staff travels beyond the cities of Mertzon, Miles and Sterling City, to attend the BioGuard’s Chem College and other conferences each year with the singular goal of increasing expertise. This dedication to continuing knowledge sets us apart from the rest. Let our informed staff help you create the backyard lifestyle of your dreams!
Hill Pools and Spas is also set apart by our “dig to dip” guarantee! If you are in the San Angelo area and the weather behaves, we can have your pool project completed in 3 weeks. To give our customers the attention they deserve, we focus on one pool at a time. Hill Pools commitment to personalized, one-at-a-time service ensures you’ll have the backyard lifestyle of your dreams quicker and better than the competition. Let us prove it to you!
Pool Service & Repair
Some of our Services:
- Sand changes
- Filter repair: laterals, drop in kits, pressure gauge, multiport valves
- Pump repair – seals, gaskets, impellers, bearings
- Underwater Repair
- Pool Sweep Repair
- Leak Track
- Liner Repair
- Liner Replacement
- Pressure up lines to detect leaks
- Unstop clogged lines
- Open pools at season opening
- Close pools at season closing
- Light Repair
- Acid Wash
- Weekly pool cleaning
Hot Tub Service & Repair
Some of our Spa Services:
- General Service & Repair
- Filter Replacement
- Hardware & Equipment Replacement
PLEASE NOTE:
We Only Service The
Following Hot Tub/Spa Brands:
- Hot Spring
- Limelight
- Tiger River
- Hot Spot
- FreeFlow
- Nordic