We are Floyd & Jan Petitt, and we would like to welcome you to our Agency.

We are proud to offer insurance products in a wide range of coverage from Health & Life, Auto, Home, Renters, Commercial and Farm & Ranch.

We offer a complete range of health insurance products, including Individual and Group Health, Medicare supplements, Medicare Part ‘D’, Short Term Medical, Long Term Care.

We also offer Individual and Group Life policies, as well as quality Annuities to help you strategically plan for the future of your family or your business.

Our Auto Insurance is also wide ranging in scope of coverage, whether it be for the family sedan, your daily driver or your boat or RV. We are also pleased to offer the best in motorcycle and tractor trailer / 18 wheeler insurance.

Our office is also tasked with providing insurance to Renters to cover personal property. Property owners with Fire Dwelling policies to cover the structure.

We are proud to offer our services as Independent Agents. While we have a circle of companies & products that enjoy great popularity with our client family, we have access to literally hundreds of products and companies to provide you with the coverage you need.

Health Insurance

Beginning in 2014, most people must have health insurance that meets minimum federal coverage standards or pay a tax penalty. Health benefit plans provided by your employer and most state or federal government health plans (Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, TRICARE, and some veterans’ health programs) will usually satisfy the requirement.

If you don’t have access to employer or government-sponsored health coverage, you can buy an individual plan to cover yourself, and your family. Insurance companies can not deny you coverage or charge you more if you have a preexisting condition. If you have to buy an individual health plan, you must buy it during an open-enrollment period. More information here.

Home and Renters Insurance

Homeowners insurance pays to repair or replace your house and personal property if they’re damaged or destroyed by an event or occurrence covered by your policy. These events or occurrences are called “covered losses.”



Texas Homeowners Policies

Dwelling

Personal property

Other structures

Loss of use

Personal liability

Medical payments

Types of Policies

All-risk policies (also known as a comprehensive coverage or open perils coverage). These policies offer you broad protection and cover all causes of loss unless the policy specifically excludes them.

Named perils policies (also known as specified perils coverage). These policies offer narrower protection than an all-risk policy and cover only the causes of loss specifically named in the policy.

Replacement cost is what you would pay to rebuild or repair your home, based on current construction costs. Replacement cost is different from market value and doesn’t include the value of your land. Ask your company if you aren’t sure how much it would cost to rebuild your house.

Other Types of Residential Property Policies

Renters insurance.

Condominium insurance.

Townhouse insurance.

Mobilowners insurance.

Farm and ranch insurance

Actual cash value

Review additional types of home insurance policies here.

Auto Insurance

Texas law requires people who drive in Texas to pay for the accidents they cause. Most drivers do this by buying auto liability insurance. Liability insurance pays to repair or replace the other driver’s car and pays other people’s medical expenses when you are at fault in an accident.

The current minimum liability limits are $30,000 for each injured person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage per accident. This basic coverage is called 30/60/25 coverage.

Liability insurance doesn’t pay to repair or replace your car or to treat your injuries. Consider buying other types of coverage – such as medical payments, collision, and comprehensive – to pay for these expenses. More info here.