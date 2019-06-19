Home Appliances

About Us

Our Vision is to be the Preferred and most Trusted Resource for Plumbing, HVAC, and Utility Infrastructure Product Solutions.

Morrison Supply Company is the leading wholesale distributor in the southwest. We specialize in plumbing, HVAC, pipe, valves, fittings, utilities, appliances and lighting. Morrison offers sales counters and retail showrooms to fit your building needs.

Our Showrooms

Experience the quality and variety Morrison offers first hand by visiting one of our showrooms. Our showrooms feature a vast array of plumbing fixtures, cabinet hardware, accessories, lighting and appliances. Builders, remodelers, designers and the general public can explore our hands-on showrooms to make personalized selections. Morrison Supply Showrooms hold the latest trends in design, finish and style.

HVAC Solutions

Part of our success at Morrison Supply Company is through our knowledgeable and experienced staff. We have HVAC Product Specialists and more than a dozen Technical Service Advisors on hand to provide detailed information and advice to our customers. Morrison Supply Technical Service Advisors (TSA) play a critical role in our excellent customer service. The TSA is a tangible extension of the local branch that can provide technical advice and problem solving as needed by customers. They share their knowledge and expertise through various training classes they lead throughout the year in order to keep customers up to date on the newest technologies and best practices. More HVAC info here.

Plumbing Solutions

Morrison Supply provides all of your plumbing resources in one place for projects of any scale. Our associates are equipped to provide knowledgeable and reliable service so that you can feel confident in your work. Our commitment to customer service means relationships do not end at the sale. Morrison associates will assist you through the process from start to finish, making sure the job gets done right and on time.

Product Specialists

At Morrison Supply Company we are known for our expertise and knowledgeable staff. We have factory-trained AO Smith Water Heater Specialists that can offer local solutions. These associates are experts in this field and are on hand to help with specialty products. Contact Jay Cohen for more information.