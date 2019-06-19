Digital Marketing Services

What We Provide:

Hyfn Local has a suite of products to meet the needs of small, medium and large businesses. Using a tactical approach, we drive results in order to benefit our clients. We start with business intelligence about your company and grow from there. Our consultative approach will allow you to better understand the opportunity as it relates to your business and the path needed to help drive results.

Display

1st-Party Data Targeting, 3rd-Party Data Targeting, High-Impact Opportunities, Cross-Platform Standard, and Rich Media

Video

1st-Party Data Targeting, 3rd-Party Data Targeting, Long-Form Video Seeding, VAST & VPAID Certified, Rich Media, & High-Impact Video & Advanced TV

Search & Social

Google Adwords Certified, Bing Ads Accredited, Campaign Build with Custom Ad Extensions, Conversion Tracking, Advanced Call Tracking, SEO Website Optimization, SEO Local Optimization, SEO Content Creation, Reputation Management

SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

1st-Party Data Targeting, 3rd-Party Data Targeting, High-Impact Opportunities, Cross-Platform Media, & Rich Media



About Hyfn Local:

Hyfn Local works in close association with KLST/KSAN as the market leader in local advertising. Our vision is to democratize advanced media for small-to-medium businesses nationwide.

Tracking

Our digital marketing solutions can be tracked, analyzed, and evolved to meet your goals



Targeting

Our targeting capabilities are second to none. We reach customers at the local level.



Being Locally Accountable

Your Hyfn rep lives and works in San Angelo and is stationed out of KLST/KSAN.



Integrated

Our solutions will work hand-in-hand with the marketing you are already doing.