Carpet Cleaning Restoration

About Us

ServiceMaster Restoration & Cleaning by Texas Best has been locally owned and family operated by since 1995. We underwent a conversion in 2012 when we joined the ServiceMaster group of independently owned franchises.



We provide residential and commercial services which include water and fire damage restoration as well as carpet, rug, tile, & upholstery cleaning services. We also offer emergency board up and temporary power services.



We always work to provide the best service and are excited to announce our Commercial Restoration Team. This dedicated team is experienced and equipped to handle large commercial losses. As a franchisee, we have access to immediate regional and national support as needed, in addition to our team. We are prepared to get your business up and running as quickly and safely as possible to minimize your business interruption. We can even power your business if needed with our industrial generator.



ServiceMaster by Texas Best is proud to have served the Concho Valley and surrounding communities for 24 years. Our service area includes Bronte, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Water Valley, Miles, Ballinger, Winters, Paint Rock, Eden, Menard, Christoval, Eldorado, Sonora, Ozona, Mertzon, & Big Lake.

Our Staff

Bob Frazee-Owner/Operator



Bob opened Texas Best Deflooding & Carpet Cleaning in Bronte, TX in 1995. He had 15 years experience in the insurance industry prior to transitioning into the restoration industry. Bob is IICRC certified in water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, applied structural drying, fire & smoke restoration, and odor control. He is also an IICRC certified commerical drying specialist.

Kevin Johnson-Operations Manager



Kevin joined the Texas Best team in 2003 after returning to Bronte from his service in the United States Marine Corps Infantry during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Kevin is also IICRC certified in both carpet cleaning and water damage restoration.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the first thing I should do when I realize I have a flood?

Evaluate the situation for safety. Be aware of slippery floors, electrical cords, and outlets. Stop the water source! Contact an IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification) certified firm that specializes in water damage restoration and applied structural drying.

2. Why choose ServiceMaster by Texas Best?

We are an IICRC certified firm with local technicians ready to provide emergency service 24/7. We have the training and equipment to complete any size job both commercial and residential.

3. Do you accept insurance claims?

Yes, we welcome insurance claims. We work with all insurance companies.

4. What method do you use to clean carpet and why?

We use a method called hot water extraction which is commonly referred to as steam cleaning. This method is recommended by most carpet manufacturers. We utilize truck and trailer mounted cleaning units.

5. How long will it take my carpet to dry after it has been cleaned?

Drying time can vary depending on carpet type, how soiled the carpet is prior to cleaning, and weather factors such as humidity and temperature. Most carpets will be dry in four to six hours.