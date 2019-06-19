Bereavement Preplanning

About Us

In West Texas, the name Shaffer has always meant dependable, experienced funeral service. Some things change, but we’ve been serving our community since 1977 and we’re committed to continuing that tradition. We continue to be exceptionally prepared and devoted to serving all of the people of our community.

Since its founding in 1977, Shaffer Funeral Homes have been family owned and operated. With the assistance of a caring staff, we are able to meet each family’s individual and special needs with the compassion and respect each deserves. Your family will appreciate the thoughtfulness of our service and affordable cost.

Our philosophy is to strive to provide not only professional quality of service that families expect, but also to provide funeral services and merchandise at a reasonable price that families deserve.

Meaningful Services

A funeral is so much more than a way to say goodbye; it’s an opportunity to celebrate the life of someone special. Today, a funeral can be as unique as the individual who is being honored. From simple touches like displaying personal photographs to events created around a favorite pastime, funerals can reflect any aspect of a person’s life and personality.

The following are questions you can use to help you decide how to personalize a service:

• What did the person like to do?

• What was the person like as an individual?

• What was the person like as a professional?

• Was the person spiritual?

• Was the person proud of their heritage?

Pre-Planning

We can guide you through the many options and considerations to help you determine the arrangements that best suit your needs. We will help you find a balance between the emotional, spiritual, and financial needs of your surviving loved ones after you have gone.

We realize that the thought of pre-planning your own funeral can be uncomfortable, if not an intimidating consideration. But, the advantages are obvious and it is easy to understand why the concept of pre-arrangement has become the norm for loving families rather than the exception. For additional information regarding prepaid funeral contracts, go to the website located at www.prepaidfuneral.texas.gov.

The Value in Advance Funeral Planning

• Gives you peace of mind.

• Relieves loved ones of emotional burden.

• Experienced funeral professionals guide you through your options.

• Guarantees the cost on today’s prices on services and merchandise by freezing the cost.

• Personal planning guide to accommodate your personal wishes.

• Shelters your funeral funds prior to nursing home stay.

• It is a continuation of the care and conern you have always shown each other and your family.