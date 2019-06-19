Automotive Repair

About Ric Henry’s Auto Service

Ric Henry has worked in the automotive field for 30 years. He has worked for Ford, GM, and Chrysler. He has 96 hours of manufacturer training with Ford, GM, and Chrysler, extensive training with AC/Delco and Motorcraft, and countless hours of training in 12 volt electrical systems specializing in automotive diagnostics.



Ric went to work for Kirksey Auto Service in 1992. He purchased the business from Eugene Kirksey in November 2000. Working on cars has been a lifelong passion for Ric and becoming a shop owner was a natural step in the evolution of Ric’s career. His business has grown and evolved steadily as well. He never rests. Ric is constantly purchasing the latest in tools and technology and attending classes to stay current in servicing and diagnosing all makes and models of vehicles. Interesting fact: it is not uncommon for other local shops and even dealerships to send problem vehicles which they cannot diagnose or repair to Ric Henry Auto Service to be repaired.



Ric has been married for twenty-two years and has two children. His children are active in school and sports and as such Ric and his wife are very active in their children’s activities and in their community. He enjoys drinking beer, cursing, and a variety of motorsports.

Here are only some of the services we offer

Oil Changes • Tune Ups • Engine Repair • Engine Replacement • Engine Performance Check • Computer Diagnostics • Air Conditioning Service and Repart • Electrical System Diagnosis and Repair • Brake Repair • Factory Scheduled Maintenance 30K, 60K 90K • Suspension and Steering Repair • Shocks and Struts • Cooling System Service and Repair • Mufflers • Transmission Service & Repair • Tire Mountaing and Balancing and flat repair • Wheel Alignment • Pre-purchase Inspections • Brake and Lamp Inspections

Some Car Care Tips To Keep In Mind

Driving habits to improve mileage:

• Keep your car clean. Mud on the undercarriage can weigh a significant amount and slow you down.

• Consolidate your daily trips and errands. This will also save you the cost of restarting your engine, which uses a lot of gas.

• Avoid air conditioning when possible. However, when driving at higher speeds, having your windows open also creates drag.

• Don’t throttle the gas or brake pedal! Sudden starts or stops use more gas than gradual changes in speed.

• Don’t idle for too long. Turn off the engine if you anticipate a lengthy wait.

• Limit car warm-ups in winter.

• Clear out the trunk. More weight equals more drag.

• Avoid high speeds. We know this is almost impossible to resist but you can improve your gas mileage by up to 15 percent driving at 55 mph rather than 65 mph.

• Use overdrive. If your car is equipped with overdrive gearing use it as soon as your speed is high enough.

• Use cruise control. Maintaining a constant speed is ideal for improving your gas mileage.

Servicing your vehicle:

• Replace the spark plugs in your engine regularly. This way, the air and fuel mixture will burn cleaner and more efficiently.

• Improve the intake/output system. By allowing gas to get in and exhaust to get out of your vehicle you will improve the vehicle’s overall performance and gas mileage.

• Reduce friction. Use high-quality or synthetic motor oil.

• Check your oil! Low oil makes your engine work harder.

• Change your filters. Dirty filters can sometimes increase the amount of fuel your vehicle uses by as much as 10 percent.

•Keep tires properly inflated and aligned. Check regularly to ensure your tires are fully inflated and your alignment is good.

•Get regular engine tune-ups and car maintenance checks. A lot can go wrong with a car. Damaged spark plugs or transmission problems can also contribute to poor gas mileage.

For more information and frequently asked questions CLICK HERE!